Delivering Value Every Step of the Way

Brian Marincic

Broker/Owner

HomeSmart CH4 Realty Group

Rock Springs, Wyoming and Colorado

https://homesmart.com/franchise/hs0075

Region served: Southern Wyoming, Colorado’s Western Slope and Northern Front Range

Years in real estate: 19

Number of offices: 5

Number of agents: 205

Favorite part of your job: Interacting with agents and helping them grow their business.

You recently opened a new office. Can you talk about the experience and why now is the right time to expand your company footprint?

The recent addition of our new office caused us to double in size, so the experience has been both busy and exciting. We feel that there is a pretty fundamental technology shift occurring in the industry, especially from the brokerage perspective, and this is what fueled our expansion. Not only is the shift being felt from the agent to the consumer, but it’s also changing the brokerage’s relationship with the agent, and I think it’s going to result in a significant consolidation within the industry. We want to be out ahead of this consolidation, and so we are aggressively growing.

What would you point to as the key to your continued growth over the years?

Our growth is directly related to adding value to the agents and making sure what we provide is worth something to them. That’s why our main focus at HomeSmart CH4 Realty Group is to ensure that whatever we put our energy into is going to bring value to our agents. Our affiliation with HomeSmart allows us to do just this, specifically through the use of their RealSmart Agent platform, which I believe is leading the industry at every level. I truly believe that we are leading the industry shift I noted above and that agents and companies are looking to the brand to see how they can compete. When it comes to HomeSmart, they just get it, and that’s why we’re with them.

What is your best tip for keeping agents motivated?

Motivating agents isn’t our focus due to the fact that when an agent comes to HomeSmart, they already understand their own value, so they’re joining the company because of what they get by coming to us. Our focus is on making sure we deliver to their value proposition by not only staying current, but also giving them the tools, tech, support and service that allows them to build their own business and be successful.

How has being part of HomeSmart helped you navigate these challenging times?

HomeSmart has been very good when it comes to staying up to date with what is going on. They also understand that while this is a national pandemic, there are regional issues that we have to deal with. To that end, they’ve been providing information and support from a national level, getting it to us in a way that we’re able to take it and adapt it to our specific situation. While each state is doing its own thing, HomeSmart has been very proactive as far as helping us gather information and evaluate how to best manage our circumstances.

Where do you see HomeSmart CH4 Realty Group in five years?

Our goal is to be the leading brokerage across the Intermountain West.

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.

