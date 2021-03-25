Realogy Expands What Moves Her℠ Campaign

Realogy Holdings Corp recently announced the expansion of “What Moves Her℠,“ a campaign that supports the growth of women in real estate. With new opportunities available industry-wide—including all affiliated brokers and agents of Realogy’s residential real estate brands Better Homes & Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran Group®, ERA® and Sotheby’s International Realty®—”What Moves Her” aims to educate and inspire more women real estate professionals who are interested in accelerating their careers.

Launched in 2020 as a campaign for Coldwell Banker’s women leaders by former Coldwell Banker Realty Executive Vice President and newly named Realogy Franchise Group President and Chief Executive Officer Sue Yannaccone, “What Moves Her” aims to inspire and support all women to find their path to leadership and business success in real estate. In its first year, a launch event and ongoing virtual conversation series, Portraits of What Moves Her, helped guide more than 5,000 women and provided them with tools and strategies to help them continue achieving success in their personal and professional lives.

“As a Fortune 500 company recognized for its focus on gender diversity and acclaimed for its female executive representation, Realogy is especially proud of its reinforced commitment to advancing women in leadership through What Moves Her,” said Yannaccone. “What started as a personal passion for helping other professionals find their voice, ‘What Moves Her’ has become an incredible platform to not only help women grow in every stage of their career but to also encourage women to support each other across the real estate industry. I am excited to help even more women realize their full potential as leaders this year and beyond.”

Today, a majority of real estate professionals are women, according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) 2020 Member Profile report, representing 67% of all real estate agents and 60% of all brokers and broker associates. To help accelerate the advancement of women real estate professionals, the expansion of What Moves Her, broadening throughout the year, aims to bring new opportunities to women at Realogy and across the industry interested in realizing their professional development goals.

With a deep focus on education, these opportunities will include leadership programs exclusive to Realogy-affiliated brokers and agents that encourage cultivating a gender diverse, equitable and inclusive culture, and a “What Moves Her” virtual event series, open to the industry, tackling topics that encourage women to support one another, their businesses and their communities.

“As a female team leader, it is important for me to be affiliated with a company that supports the values of female empowerment and leadership,” said Dawn McKenna of the Dawn McKenna Group with Coldwell Banker Realty. “My team is comprised of 94% women, so providing the right mentoring and ensuring a nurturing business environment is an integral component of our team’s success. The ‘What Moves Her’ campaign has provided inspiration, education and enhanced motivation that aids in the success of our business.”

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

