Still Working From Home? Here’s How to Stay Productive

Whether you’ve been working from home for years or just since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are certain strategies you can implement to keep you motivated and productive throughout your work week at home.

Many agents had a home office set up before COVID hit, but between showings and time at their brokerage, few likely had to work as extensively from home as most do now. Here are some action strategies you can implement (or remind yourself to use) if you’re still working from home full-time:

Create a designated workspace. Few things keep you as productive and your head as cleared as having a designated workspace set up in your home. This doesn’t need to be an entire home office; a desk near your kitchen that you use just for work will do fine. However, you need to use this space on a daily basis during your work hours because, as some know, there’s nothing that can be more of a hindrance to your productivity than trying to get work done in bed.

Content Square 1.

Work during your normal work hours. Speaking of work hours, keeping to your normal work hours is another excellent way to remain on top of your work and to stay healthy mentally. This also goes along with maintaining a set routine which facilitates a healthy well-being. While working from home, it’s easy to slip into a weird routine or sleep regimen, and a normal work schedule is a great way to fight that.

Maintain an open line of communication. Of course, be sure you have a line of communication open between you and your colleagues and broker. Whether it’s Zoom, email or text messaging, being readily available to respond to them, as well as your clients, is more critical than ever when working from home.

Agents, what are some other ways you’re staying productive while working from home?

Content Square 2.