Broker Webinar: Innovative Recruiting Strategies to Attract the Modern Agent

What: Tech is king these days. The modern agent is looking for a brokerage that can provide the systems and support that foster growth and success. When recruiting, that’s what brokerages should be focusing on: the value proposition that’s going to help them stand out in a crowded industry. During RISMedia’s upcoming webinar, “Innovative Strategies to Attract the Modern Agent,” moderated by Terri Murphy of Workman Success Systems and sponsored by Broker Solutions, you’ll learn what some of these specific strategies are so you can bolster your recruiting efforts and grow your agent relationships.

When: Wednesday, April 7, 2020 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT



Sponsored By



Register now!

Moderated By





Terri Murphy, master coach, speaker and author, has been featured on ABC, NBC and CNBC News as a sales industry expert and is a regularly scheduled guest on ABC Network’s Live@9 for Women in Business. As a top producing sales agent in the Chicago area for over 24 years, Murphy listed and sold over 100 homes a year without a team, while interest rates soared to double digits.

Speakers



Mark Shepherd is the principal broker of the Shepherd Real Estate Group located in Layton. He began his career with RE/MAX and eventually purchased his RE/MAX franchise, which sold in 2016. He served for six years on the National Association of REALTORS® Professional Development Committee where he was selected to work on the rewriting of the GRI program.

A fourth-generation Dallasite with more than 20 years of experience in the residential real estate industry, Betsy Cameron offers proven leadership skills and industry expertise as the vice president of Business Initiatives for the Ebby Halliday Companies. In addition, Cameron is the sales leader of Ebby’s iconic Little White House Office and Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate’s Lakewood Office.

Ron Howard is a top-producing team leader, senior coach and bestselling author of “Create Demand and Stop Chasing Business.” For the past nine consecutive years, he has earned RE/MAX’s highest annual sales award: the Diamond Club. As a team leader and a senior coach with Workman Success Systems, he has made an immeasurable impact by helping agents improve their businesses.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “How Your Company Culture Can Help You Attract and Keep Clients” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.