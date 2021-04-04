Spring Into Action: Navigating the New Business Landscape

It’s safe to say that the real estate environment has significantly changed after undergoing several shifts in the past year alone. But where does that leave the industry in terms of planning for the future? RISMedia’s next all-day virtual event, “Spring Into Action,” co-presented by the National Association of REALTORS®, is going to tackle the business landscape, looking at everything from technology to new opportunities, the role of the office space, teams, branding and more.

Tune in on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EDT, as we’ll be bringing together more than 75 of the industry’s leaders, coaches and trainers to get you ready for the future business landscape, no matter what it might look like in the next several years.

The following sessions will be focusing on different aspects of the real estate business landscape:

Women in Real Estate: Seizing the Opportunities in 2021

As the 2021 real estate market heads into prime season, the potential for success is great. This panel of leading women in real estate discuss the most exciting opportunities for the year ahead, and how brokers and real estate professionals can take advantage of the possibilities.

Featuring:

– Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

– Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens

– Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

– Rosey Koberlein, Long Companies

– Christina Pappas, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

Broadcasting: 11:25 a.m. EDT — More About This Session

Fighting Back With Technology

Are venture capital firms and tech giants a threat to the longevity of the real estate brokerage model? In this special one-on-one discussion, Morgan Carey shares how brokers and agents can fight back and mitigate the competitive challenge with the right online strategy.

Featuring:

– Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters

– John Featherston, RISMedia



Broadcasting : 12:05 p.m. EDT — More About This Session

Broker Track: The Future of Brick & Mortar: The New Face of the Real Estate Firm

Operating throughout a pandemic environment has changed the approach to business…in many cases, for the better. As we set our sights on a post-COVID world, brokers discuss what the office of tomorrow will look like and how it will make their business models more efficient and effective.

Featuring:

– Lacey Merrick Conway, Latter & Blum

– Joe Horning, Shorewest, REALTORS®

– Vince Leisey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate

– Scott MacDonald, RE/MAX Gateway

Broadcasting: 1:50 p.m. EDT — More About This Session

Broker Track: The New Urban Landscape

Urban markets, like New York City, took a hit in the wake of COVID-19. But new opportunities have since emerged. In this session, two real estate icons share how they’re navigating business in the Big Apple during pandemic times, and what the outlook is for city markets across the country.

Featuring:

– Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens

– Diane M. Ramirez, Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales, LLC

– John Featherston, RISMedia

Broadcasting: 2:20 p.m. EDT — More About This Session



Agent Track: The Power of 2 Brands: How to Sync Your Brand With Your Broker’s

When an agent can brand themselves or their team through marketing and social media in conjunction with the strengths of their brokerage, they can create a powerful tool that will help successfully grow their business.

Featuring:

– Vince Leisey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate

– John Featherston, RISMedia

Broadcasting: 2:25 p.m. EDT — More About This Session

Agent Track: How to Make Your Team More Successful in 2021

Agent teams are rising in prominence and productivity. Is your team equipped to compete against the increasing competition? In this session, leading coach and team expert Verl Workman and his panel strategize ways for your team to reach its maximum potential in 2021.

Featuring :

– Ron Howard, Ron Howard & Associates of RE/MAX Advantage

– Lisa Milkovich, The Milkovich Team, John L. Scott Real Estate

– Heidi Picard-Ramsay, BHHS New England, New York & Westchester Properties

– Verl Workman, Workman Success Systems

Broadcasting : 3:45 p.m. EDT — More About This Session

