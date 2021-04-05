RE/MAX Adds Suppliers to Marketplace

RE/MAX, LLC, recently announced the addition of eight companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program, a list of vetted organizations providing business services to the RE/MAX network. All Approved Supplier services and products are offered through the RE/MAX Marketplace, a one-stop portal for RE/MAX affiliates in the U.S. and Canada to find exclusive deals on digital products, services, apps, technology and more. Agents can purchase services and order materials directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program include:

BRANDco.

BRANDco. helps agents grow their business by creating a professional, engaging and consistent personal brand that accurately represents their business. Services include logo design, social media graphics, business cards and custom email signatures.

Content Square 1.

Canon

Canon Solutions America, Inc. supplies industry-leading enterprise, production and large format printing and imaging solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. The company helps businesses of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, drive digital transformation and control costs in conjunction with high volume, digital and traditional printing.

Hemlane

Hemlane is a property management platform that streamlines and automates the entire lifecycle of rental management, from tenant screening to rent collection. Key features for agents include the ability to eliminate trust accounts, sending rent directly to the owner, and a 24/7 U.S,-based repair coordination team to troubleshoot requests and hire service professionals.

Listen360

Listen360 is a provider of customer feedback in franchising. The platform provides real-time business intelligence through Net Promoter surveying and analysis and generates positive reviews for individual brokers and agents.

Content Square 2.

Leatherman

Leatherman provides multipurpose tools to help solve expected and unexpected problems in everyday life. From hiking to fishing, Leatherman ensures their tools are reliable for any adventure or task, big or small.

PayProp

PayProp is a cloud-based property management solution designed to help U.S. brokers and property managers automate the receipt, reconciliation and distribution of rent payments. The PayProp dashboard contains live information about incoming and outgoing payments, portfolio growth rate and management fees, and links to a complete overview of a portfolio. PayProp’s unique bank-integrated trust account gives REALTORS® a real-time list of tenants who have paid and tenants in arrears, plus automated tools to chase late payments. A world-class U.S.-based support team is available via phone and email.

Skyways Media

Skyways Media is a family-run business with locations around the globe and over 20 years of experience in marketing and design. Skyways Media specializes in printed and digital media and boasts a solid reputation in delivering high quality publications and media products. The company’s main focus is producing ad-funded, informative publications that help to create long-term business relationships for brokers and their agents.

Content Square 3.

SWAT

SWAT Environmental is a radon mitigation services company dedicated to providing healthier homes and workplaces in neighborhoods everywhere. The company’s network of local technicians can respond quickly to install high-quality systems that keep closings on schedule and deliver confidence for both the buyer and seller. Since 1988, SWAT Environmental has installed over 300,000 radon mitigation systems across the country.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.