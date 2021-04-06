HGAR, OneKey™ MLS Adds New Members

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, Inc. (HGAR) and OneKey™ MLS, the New York metro area’s first regional multiple listing service, recently announced a slate of new members that are leveraging the MLS’ reach and data to service clients from Montauk to Manhattan, to the Lower Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains.

The following New York City-based companies have joined HGAR, giving them access to OneKey™ MLS: Triplemint, R New York and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

These join other industry leaders such as Compass, Keller Williams NYC, City Connections, Elegran, EXP Realty, Bohemia Realty Group and Olshan Group LLC.

“By joining HGAR and subscribing to OneKey™ MLS, these industry giants are putting a stake in the ground and supporting our mission to provide REALTORS® with the tools and technology they need to generate more income and get the edge over the competition in their marketplace,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR and president and chief strategic growth officer of OneKey™ MLS. “The response we have received from the industry has been very promising, and we’re thrilled they are embracing the powerful geography of the New York Metro area and taking a more regionalized approach to better serve their clients.”

“Our monthly and quarterly market reports have become invaluable tools to REALTORS®, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on real estate values,” said Jim Speer, CEO, OneKey™ MLS. “This accurate sales data, drawn straight from the MLS, provides subscribers with the most up-to-date numbers that will allow them to be more strategic and become even bigger assets to their clients.”

In June 2020, OneKey™ MLS launched its consumer facing website—OneKeyMLS.com—which features 40,000 listings and some 500 communities throughout the New York metropolitan area, making it the largest selection of for sale and lease listings from REALTORS® in New York State. OneKeyMLS.com reported 13,698 daily visitor sessions in March 2021, with visitors spending more than six minutes per session and visiting on average 14 pages/listings per session. OneKey™ MLS also has an App that is available on Apple and Google Play that consumers use, which generates on average an additional 7,000 sessions a day.

For more information, please visit www.hgar.com/join-hgar.

