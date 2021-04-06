Motto Mortgage President Releases Fair Housing Statement

On the first day of Fair Housing Month, Motto Mortgage, a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., released a statement on the brand’s commitment to advance homeownership fairness with its “One Motto, One Vision” education campaign.

“As the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States, Motto Franchising, LLC is positioned to lead positive change across the mortgage industry. Leading the way has always been part of the brand’s intention and vision. These are potentially transformative times, and change will take alignment, collaboration and inclusion. But the moment has come to extinguish any remnant of discriminatory lending practices or policies that contribute to unequal treatment or a wealth gap in our country.

“As the Motto® Mortgage network expands, so does our opportunity to lead by example. Our presence, built through the growing network of independently owned, operated and licensed Motto brokerages, can have a lasting impact. It must, in fact. Through training, culture, fair lending compliance, and leadership, Motto Mortgage can help raise the standard—and improve many lives in the diverse communities the brand serves.

“Motto Franchising fully supports a public statement made in 2020 by Adam Contos, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., our parent company. Regarding fair housing and equality for all, he said, ‘We will continue to push training and awareness with our membership and our headquarter employees to eradicate unconscious bias and discrimination. And we will continue to make diversity and inclusion a priority.'” — Ward Morrison, Motto Franchising, LLC President



