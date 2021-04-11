Unify Collaborates With Experian to Improve Mortgage Refinance Quality

Unify, part of the Propertybase family of brands, is working with Experian® to create a mortgage lead qualification engine. This collaboration creates a native mortgage solution to manage leads.

By using Experian’s PowerCurve® decisioning solution available through Unify, lenders can make more informed, real-time decisions. When a customer applies to get prequalified through Unify, a soft credit inquiry is performed, which does not impact the consumer’s credit score.

“We are thrilled to be entering into this relationship with Experian,” said Scott Lidberg, CEO of Unify. “This strengthens our commitment to deliver only the most innovative, high-performing software to help loan originators find and convert more leads into closed loans.”

Content Square 1.

“With shifting economic conditions, it’s critical for lenders to have real-time access to data and advanced analytics to make the most informed decisions while also mitigating future risk,” said Robert Boxberger, Experian’s president of Decision Analytics, North America. “With the integration, Unify clients can use our trusted PowerCurve decisioning capabilities to prequalify customers, reduce losses and respond better to regulatory changes.”

Unify’s Mortgage Inquiry Alerts enable loan originators to automatically identify when a contact is in the market for a mortgage. In addition, automation within the system generates four types of alerts: Inquiry, Early Pay-Off, First-Time Buyer and Likely Homebuyer.

“High-performing mortgage brokers understand the two facets of lead generation—new leads and your current database. Unify is a trusted growth platform that tackles both of these out of the box,” continued Lidberg. “By harnessing data and automation, our clients will undoubtedly be at the forefront of an evolving industry.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit unifycrm.com.