Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® Partners With Roof AI

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® recently partnered up with Roof AI, a customer intelligence solution, to introduce Taylor, its real estate bot powered by Roof AI. Taylor will be engaging with Fox & Roach’s customers, handling everything from sales to customer service and support. Taylor will also be interacting with customers through tailored recommendations that assist in a more relevant buying experience.

With this partnership, BHHS Fox & Roach will leverage Roof AI’s automation engine and real-time personalization technology to provide clients with an intelligent customer experience which includes:

– Personalized digital experience throughout their home-buying journey

– 24/7 customer service

– Integration with Fox & Roach’s core services (mortgage, insurance, relocation, etc.)

Larry Flick, V, CEO of BHHS Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® and The Trident Group said that “business value is a necessity when choosing what technology a real estate company should adopt. With Taylor, we will be able to improve our digital customer experience.”

“Having an intelligent customer experience is among the most important differentiators in today’s digital economy,” said Rajeev Sajja, senior vice president, Digital Marketing and Innovation for BHHS Fox & Roach. “We are excited to work with Roof AI to bring the best to our customers and support them through their homeownership journey, by personalizing the experience to each and every one of them.”

Roof AI CEO Pierre Sabbagh said, “Investing in intelligent experiences is critical to compete in today’s digital economy. We want to help real estate leaders use data and AI to create relevant and unique digital experiences that customers have come to expect. Customers who experience end-to-end personalized journeys exhibit greater brand loyalty.”

“Offering this new technology gives us the opportunity to provide customers with the most relevant digital experience while interacting with our brand, for an enhanced total homeownership experience,” Flick added.

For more information, please visit www.foxroach.com.