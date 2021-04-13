RealSure℠ Expands to Milwaukee

Realogy Holdings Corp. and Home Partners of America recently announced the continued expansion of real estate cash offer program RealSure to Milwaukee–region home sellers who have a qualified property and work with a participating Realogy brand-affiliated real estate agent. Part of a broader 2021 expansion strategy, Milwaukee will be one of 20 total U.S. markets offering RealSure by mid-year.

“In a tight real estate market like Milwaukee where homes are changing hands at a much higher and faster rate, RealSure will bring home sellers instant tools to sell their current home and be more competitive buyers to secure that next home they love,” said Kristin Aerts, vice president of Consumer Programs for Realogy. “RealSure not only provides home sellers the advantage of a cash offer to let them start looking for their next dream home with confidence, but the program’s added benefits allow sellers to make competitive offers on their dream home as if the equity in their existing home is in their hand.”

“Now more than ever, people are looking for flexibility and control when going through the home-selling and -buying process, and we are excited to introduce RealSure to the Milwaukee region as a solution that does just that,” said Tracey Jeter, vice president of Sales and Business Development for Home Partners of America. “RealSure provides not only the certainty that comes with a cash offer but also the opportunity to work with a trusted real estate agent to weigh all of their options based on what works best for them.”

RealSure is currently available in the cities of and metropolitan areas surrounding Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Houston and Milwaukee, as well as Columbus, Ohio; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Ft. Myers, Sarasota, Tampa and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Sacramento, California.

For more information, please visit www.RealSure.com.