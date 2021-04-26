Bringing Added Value to the Real Estate Transaction

Cinch Home Services makes it easy for homeowners and renters to enjoy their homes to the fullest

It was back in 1992 that Jim D’Amico began his real estate career with CENTURY 21®, and three years later, opened his own franchise in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Over the years, he got involved in mergers and acquisitions, and by 2007, his firm had grown to 19 offices and 500 agents.

When the recession hit, he scaled back to 10 offices and 300 agents, but over the last decade, he has rebuilt and surpassed where the firm was prior to that downturn. Today, the firm boasts approximately 800 agents in 40 locations throughout five states.

As CEO of CENTURY 21 North East in Danvers, Massachusetts, D’Amico has helped lead the firm to its position as a top Century 21 location in the U.S.

At the beginning of 2020, D’Amico was looking for a home warranty product that his agents could offer to clients to provide added value.

“We had danced around with other home warranties for years, but we never did a significant amount of them,” he says. “In the late ’90s, we tried to do a strong home warranty program, but as time went on, it became difficult for us to maintain managing the home warranty side of things.”

That’s when he turned to Cinch Home Services (formerly HMS National), a home services company that makes it easy for everyone to enjoy their home to the fullest, regardless of whether they own or rent.

“We initially tried it out on a couple of houses that we had sold, and we were really happy with the way it worked,” says D’Amico. “We knew they’d been around for a long time but, even so, they have a newer feel. They keep things simple, which I like. Their system is easy to implement, and they have a really good training program for the agents.”

When the decision was made, the team at Cinch hosted a Zoom meeting for the firm’s agents. They also conducted several trainings to get people used to the system.

“We find them to be easy to use, and we like that we can directly communicate with people when we need to,” says D’Amico. “I can pick up the phone and call our reps, Gina or John, and they will point me in the right direction.”

D’Amico goes on to share that a Cinch plan brings exceptional value, as agents can protect their clients’ investment and protect their reputation and future leads.

For example, a recent client was about to acquire a home, and D’Amico made sure she had a Cinch home warranty to move forward with the purchase. The buyer closed on the property, and there were several small issues that popped up during the first few months—mainly the normal wear and tear that occurs when owning a home.

“A bigger problem occurred about four months after when the heating system went,” explains D’Amico. “We had the home warranty delivered with the sale of the property, and when the woman called to tell me, she said that Cinch was able to quickly replace her heating system.”

D’Amico says that in today’s age, it makes sense to have a warranty like Cinch provides, and he expects to have more of his firm’s sales include a warranty going forward.

“It’s valuable for brokers to offer and provide clients,” concludes D’Amico. “If you need to choose one, I can tell you that I am very happy with Cinch.”

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.