LeadingRE Adds zavvie to Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), a global network of 550 independent real estate firms, has expanded its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources with the addition of zavvie.

zavvie, an end-to-end real estate brokerage platform offering a full spectrum of selling solutions, connects agents and their clients to all selling options in their market: iBuyer, Bridge and open market. zavvie is available to more than 60,000 real estate agents.

“As our industry continues to evolve, smart brokerages recognize the importance of offering options for their clients. By empowering brokerages and their agents to present all selling options, zavvie can help our members grow their market share even more,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy.

Content Square 1.

“Being aligned with LeadingRE establishes zavvie as the go-to selling solutions platform for the nation’s best brokerages. zavvie helps top brokerages empower the modern agent to deliver the most choices to sellers while providing their clients with the highest level of service,” said zavvie CEO and Co-Founder Lane Hornung.

Learn more about zavvie at zavvie.com. For more information, please visit LeadingRE.com.

