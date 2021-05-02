Century 21 Expands in Syracuse

Tom Lischak, principal owner of NAI Commercial and Bridgeway Residential, recently announced that his two entities will now operate as CENTURY 21 Bridgeway Realty.

Lischak, with his son Alex, look to continue growing his commercial client base while his daughter Aristina Wagner will lead the way in expanding the company’s residential business throughout Central New York.

“We expect the affiliation with CENTURY 21 Real Estate, the leader in brand respect and recognition, to play a vital role in building out our companywide growth strategy,” said Lischak. “Access to its industry-leading platforms and resources will allow us to expand our commercial real estate services to a more global investor audience and build a team of relentless residential sales professionals who will exceed the needs of investors, homebuyers and new home developers throughout Central New York. We’re confident this multifaceted approach will result in enhanced client satisfaction and repeat referral business, while helping to fill our talent pipeline at all levels of our organization.”

Content Square 1.

“Central New York is experiencing a rebirth, and with the power of the Century 21 Real Estate global brand behind us, we are built to expand our residential real estate footprint,” explained Wagner. “We will go above and beyond, elevate our way of doing business, and give 121% to our clients and customers in our effort to exceed the expectations of the market.”

“This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the people and communities in the greater Syracuse region,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Tom, Alex and Aristina are driven leaders who dream big and move fast, and their practitioners and sales agents, and ultimately their clients, know that they will always go the extra mile on their behalf.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.