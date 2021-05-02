Coldwell Banker Expanding Footprint in New York

Thomas Gallagher and Michael Litzner, leaders in New York real estate brokerage and owners of Century 21 American Homes, recently announced an acquisition on Long Island and Queens, New York.

The two co-broker/owners will acquire the assets of Coldwell Banker Realty on Long Island, a residential brokerage operation in New York, owned and operated by Realogy Brokerage Group. Litzner and Gallagher will combine the newly acquired brokerage operations with the brokerage operations of its East Meadow-based company, Century 21 American Homes.

The combined operation, which accounted for nearly $2.7 billion in sales volume and more than 5,000 closed transaction sides in 2020, intends to do business under a newly launched banner of Coldwell Banker American Homes, as the newest member of the Coldwell Banker® global franchise network.

Together, they intend to operate on Long Island and Queens, New York boasting more than 1,350 affiliated independent sales professionals with 23 offices. The company will serve Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Co-Broker/Owners Gallagher and Litzner will remain with the newly launched company in leadership roles.

Coldwell Banker Realty’s Long Island operations accounted for more than $1.7 billion in closed sales volume and closed 3,255 transaction sides in 2020, according to the company. At the time of the acquisition, the Coldwell Banker Realty Long Island operation will have 13 offices and more than 715 affiliated independent sales associates.

In 2020, Century 21 American Homes closed 1,885 transaction sides worth more than $947 million in total sales volume, according to the company. The company has 10 offices and more than 650 affiliated independent sales professionals. The firm serves Brooklyn, New York, under the banner of Century 21 American Homes.

“The unification of these two premier companies is a testament to our commitment to rapid growth and an example of the power of one Coldwell Banker,” said M. Ryan Gorman, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “We are confident that with the superior support and services offered by the Coldwell Banker network, Michael, Thomas and our affiliated agents are well positioned to achieve marked success and market share with this newly united company.”

“Together with the Coldwell Banker brand, we will substantially grow our footprint on Long Island, which will greatly benefit our affiliated agents and ultimately their clients,” said Litzner. “We look forward to expertly and successfully guiding people home under the North Star brand for decades to come.”

For more information, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com.