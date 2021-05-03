How to Share Vision With Your Real Estate Team

Creating a shared vision for your real estate team is essential for success. This vision will keep your team unified as you move toward your goals. When the whole team is on the same page, progress starts to move at increasingly faster rates. The most successful teams work to keep that unified vision a priority. Here are a few ways to keep the vision alive in your team.

Daily Huddles

Daily huddles allow your team members to connect with each other on a daily basis. Team members can use this time to make sure they’re still heading in the direction of the team’s vision and adjust course if necessary. An effective daily huddle builds a sense of commitment and trust among team members, which allows them to recommit to the team’s shared goals daily.

Content Square 1.

Celebration and Recognition

Having a regular practice of intentional celebration of wins and successes is another great way to share vision. When you identify a win and share it with others, the vision of what success looks like becomes clearer. Celebrate wins and successes when you can and motivate your team to replicate and reiterate the shared vision.

Sharing

Content Square 2.

For a team to run cohesively, team members can’t operate in isolation. A shared vision is created by sharing small things every day. Your team should be regularly sharing stories of success and even stories of failures. Each team member should be able to learn from each other’s experiences. Be sure to also share important insights and promising new strategies. We can reach success faster with the knowledge of the crowd.

Open and Honest Communication

To keep a team on track with a shared vision, there must be open lines of communication and a strong culture of honesty. Productive communication is necessary for team members to share. Members of the team should feel comfortable bringing up new ideas, asking for help and giving and receiving feedback, which is how vision is expressed.

Content Square 3.

Clarity

A shared vision will only strengthen your team when everyone has the same idea about what that means. Clarity is key. Communicate frequently and specifically about the vision and make sure everyone has the same understanding of the teams goals and values.

Reporting Key Numbers

While culture goes a long way in creating a shared vision, you can’t forget about the data. Be sure your team is tracking and reporting key numbers. This allows for more precision when setting goals and benchmarks. Reporting numbers gives the team a more specific understanding of how close you’re getting to your goals.

Accountability

Sharing vision as a team also means that you need to hold each other accountable to that vision. Accountability is the awareness and responsibility necessary to meet the expectations and goals your team has, which is what helps your team’s overall vision become a reality.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.