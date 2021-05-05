Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® Introduces Market Insights

Larry Flick V, CEO ofÂ Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORSÂ® (BHHS) recently introduced,Â “Market Insights,” a new resource to assist agents and their clients with their buying and selling decisions. This new digital tool provides key data including unit sales, average sales price and housing inventory, as well as providing commentary about what is trending and how this might affect the market in the future.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach agents have a new resource to guide their clients through their real estate experience,” explained Flick.Â “‘Market Insights’ covers each of our local real estate markets and highlights trends, data and relevant information for consumers in the market to buy or sell a home. BHHS Fox & Roach agents will have their fingers on the pulse of the local markets to better help their clients make accurate, informed decisions,” Flick adds.

“Market Insights”Â is available to the public atÂ www.foxroach.reportÂ and can be shared with a buyer or seller by their agents. Agents can email these reports, share the entire site or send targeted reports to provide their clients with timely local insights. Reports are available in nine separate editions that cover the entire BHHS Fox & Roach market area.

For more information, please visitÂ www.foxroach.com.