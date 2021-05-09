Buyside Announces Second National Home Valuation Week

Buyside recently announced its second National Home Valuation Week. The event will take place from May 10 – 14, 2021. According to the company, the first National Home Valuation Week generated 6,510 unique homeowners checking the value of their home, equaling $2.9B in sales volume. By the close of Q1 2021, 257 of those homeowners listed and sold their homes, generating $90.9M in sales for participating Buyside brokerages, and [at press time] Buyside has seen over $1 trillion in home valuations.

“Buyside’s National Home Valuation Week helped our firm move the adoption needle on leads using Buyside. Some of our agents really leveraged it to attract listing appointments, with several listings coming from those important activities,” said Emmanuel Fonte, vice president of Ultimate Client Relationship® & Digital Strategies at John L. Scott.

Tom Shivley is the director of Training and Engagement at Buyside. After leading the first event, he confirms his level of anticipation for success. “We were able to exceed expectations in year one, now we’re looking to grow the event tenfold to better serve our partners and give them the competitive edge when winning more listings. It’s an exciting time.”

Buyside’s team will be working to roll out services leading up to and during the week of, including webinars, competitions, social media content, email content and other training materials.

Ashley Terrell, Buyside’s chief revenue officer stated, “Our team here at Buyside and our customers crushed this campaign—previous numbers prove it. The ideas, the marketing, the ROI is more than we could have ever imagined when we initially launched this idea in 2020. Our Account Management and Engagement teams stepped up even more this year, as have the brokerages. We’re looking forward to the results.”



For more information, please visit getbuyside.com.