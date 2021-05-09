Renting a PODS Moving Container: What to Know

Are you considering renting a PODS moving and storage container? Getting PODS for your next move will certainly help you save money compared to hiring professional movers to do it for you. You will then be able to put the funds saved toward much more important things, such as giving your new property a make-over.

Using PODS will cost you a quarter of what it would actually cost you to hire a moving truck company to shift your stuff.

Not bad, considering with PODS, you also get to store your items as long as you need, so if you’re selling your property and you’re not moving into your new home until two weeks, then no sweat.

Your stuff is safe and secure in your PODS. PODS moving services allow you to have temporary space to park your things until moving them. A convenient moving service that has continued to grow in popularity.

With all this being said, here is what you need to know before you even think about getting a POD for your up-and-coming house move.

What Are PODS?



As mentioned, PODS are used when people want to move or store their items for a set amount of time. PODS have actually been around since the ’90s within the US.

With sizes starting from 7-foot to 16-foot, these weather-resistant containers are ideal for anyone looking to store items they don’t need. They are ideal for those moving from one location to another, whether it’s cross country or not. They will move it to wherever you need, at a price, of course.

Their system is pretty simple: You pack it up, and they move it or/and store it for you.

The Benefits of Using PODS



As we have discussed already, there are some advantages to using a service like PODS rather than using an expensive moving service to shift your goods from your old location to another:

– Cost-Efficient

– Secure and safe

– Can store for as long as you need

– Easy access to store and unload your personal belongings

– No messing around with large trucks (or having to drive them yourself)

Including locks for security and their weather-resistant design, there are many reasons people favor PODS over any general moving truck company in their vicinity. By making a DIY move, you can continue to save money by renting your own moving truck from either U-Haul or Home Depot, which are considered two of the best.

Renting PODS: The Process



Now that you know PODS are pretty awesome and a great alternative to generic moving and storing methods, I want to walk you through how to rent one to be fully prepared when you do so in the future.

Understand What You Need It For

You need to choose if you need to store items, move them or both.

If you’re storing items, you’ll also need to know if you want to store the PODS at their warehouse or if you just want to stick it in your driveway or front yard.

Know Your Timetable

After figuring out what you need your POD for, you also need to know how long you need it for. This is so you don’t get slapped with any unnecessary fees in the future if it turns out you need to keep it longer than you initially agreed.

Choose Location, Dates and Container Sizes

For storage and moving purposes, you should know where you want the POD to be. Having the dates for these things would also be a huge help.

We’ll get more into container sizes a little later on here, but you should let the company know how big or small you’re going to want your PODS to be. Understanding your size requirements will be largely dependent on exactly what you’re using it for.

Renting PODS Costs

The cost of renting one of these PODS depends heavily on the container size you’re looking to rent, how long you want to rent it for and the distance the company needs to travel to deliver your PODS.

But as mentioned at the beginning of this post, regardless of these things, it’s much more cost-effective to use PODS than to use a regular moving truck service in your local area.

Much less stressful too.

Long-distance deliveries start as cheap as $800, and having PODS stored on your own property can be as low as $100 per month.

So you can get a better understanding of the price you’re looking to pay for one of these containers, let’s talk about container sizes.

PODS Moving Container Sizes



PODS currently offers three different sizes, which are available for anyone, regardless if you’re looking for personal or business usage, or you’re looking to move or simply store your goods for a period of time.

7-Foot Container

The PODS-7ft container is about 7’x7’x8′ in size, and according to PODS themselves, they say it is ideal for small-home moving, say if you live in a one-bedroom or studio apartment.

They offer 385 cubic feet of space and are able to hold a single room of items.

They are available for moves in the U.S. and Canada, as well as for short-distance uses in your local area.

12-Foot Container

About 12’x8’x8′ in size, the 12-ft container is perfect if you want to move to a larger apartment or a home with three rooms.

The container has about 689 cubic feet of space, which you can pack your stuff inside.

16-Foot Container

The 16ft containers are about 16’x8’x8′ in size and, according to PODS, are the most popular choice for anyone looking to move their entire home from one location to another. However, if you need anything larger than this, you’re out of luck since this is their largest option.

Inside the container, there are 857 cubic feet of room to store your goods.

This container can be used for long-distance moves within the U.S. and Canada.

How Do PODS Compare to Renting a Self-Storage Unit?



There is often a choice between renting a PODS rental container or going with a self-storage facility when you are moving. There are pros and cons to both options, making it important to do some research before making a final choice.

Take a look at detailed comparisons on self-storage facilities vs. PODS containers so you can get a better idea if one may be better for your current circumstances.

Closing Thoughts



PODS are one of the best options if you’re looking to either move your stuff across the country to your newest property or you just need to store some things away for the time being whilst you give your current home a make-over.

Whatever you plan on using PODS for, they will certainly be a great alternative to anything else you will be able to find in your local area, which is probably why they have become such a good choice for homeowners in recent years.

Hopefully, you have found our guide to renting a PODS storage container to be useful.

Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 33 years. He has been one of the top RE/MAX REALTORS® in New England for the past decade. In 2018, he was the No. 1 RE/MAX real estate agent in Massachusetts.