Helping Clients Fulfill Their Goals and Dreams

Real Estate Webmasters Sets Colorado Team on the Path to Continued Growth

Nick Clement recently came into real estate as a second-generation family member, following the footsteps of his brothers Joey and Tony who did so 20-plus years ago. Their dad, Joe, had long established himself as a premier agent, broker and agency owner—first in Illinois back in 1980, and six years later when he took the opportunity to open the first RE/MAX office in Colorado Springs.

Working in the pristine natural setting amid the Rocky Mountains south of Denver, Clement—a filmmaker by training—was brought into the business because of his visual talents and technical expertise.

In addition to working as a filmmaker with the Colorado Parks & Wildlife agency for a decade, Clement also developed a mobile app to help connect folks to outdoor experiences and obtained a User-Centered Design degree before his dad tapped him to come into the family business to help enhance its visual presence, technology and marketing.

While it is easy to fall back on the fact that RE/MAX Properties, Inc. has long been the top brokerage in the Springs, Clement prefers to view and promote the company as one that helps clients achieve their goals.

Focusing his career on how the real estate business can enable property owners to enhance, restore and promote nature right where they live, Clement is looking to achieve this goal with the new RE/MAX Properties, Inc. headquarters they’re building.

In fact, Clement is well on his way to completing his LEED associate certification. He also holds the National Association of REALTORS® Green Designation.

“The Green Designation is really cool because it helps me identify with clients interested in energy efficiency and how, as a REALTOR®, I can help them understand how simple and economical things like solar power generation can be,” says Clement. “I can also help them understand how to make their properties look incredible from a natural landscaping perspective, especially if they are from other regions.”

The new headquarters development that Clement is helping to cultivate will feature native plantings, rich pollinator habitats, energy-efficient HVAC and a stormwater runoff irrigation system that creates a wildlife habitat as part of the landscaping.

When it comes to making the company look just as good virtually, one of the first moves Clement made was bringing on Real Estate Webmasters as a partner.

“My dad knew there were a lot of internet leads we could be capturing, so he brought me in to help do that,” says Clement, who has a good general knowledge of website design. “But I knew Real Estate Webmasters had a lot more expertise than me. Not only do they have a knowledgeable SEO team, but also, all the support and training we need is just an email away. And they are very responsive.”

Clement is also impressed with the fact that the entire team at Real Estate Webmasters, from CEO Morgan Carey all the way down to each and every one of his employees, share the Clement family’s passion for helping clients fulfill their goals and dreams.

“Helping us build our own domain gave us a favorable position in our market,” says Clement. “We’re on track to having more qualified leads than we can handle, so we’re eventually going to have to hire more people just to handle that increased traffic.”

But it doesn’t end there. Clement goes on to say that the ROI they’re getting from Real Estate Webmasters is yet another benefit of the partnership.

“That’s why we’re using them to host our brokerage site,” says Clement. “My dad and brother Tony have dedicated their careers to building a successful brokerage as broker/owners of RE/MAX Properties, Inc. because they understand how important it is to provide as much value as possible to our agents. With the move to Real Estate Webmasters from a brokerage level, our agents will have every opportunity to grow their business.”

