Lone Wolf Acquires LionDesk and HomeSpotter

Lone Wolf Technologies recently announced the acquisitions of two real estate technology companies: LionDesk and HomeSpotter. With these acquisitions, Lone Wolf’s end-to-end technology suite now encompasses digital marketing, lead generation, customer relationship management (CRM), showings, comparative market analysis (CMA), digital forms and signatures, transaction management, back office and accounting, business insights, and recruiting

“We’re thrilled to welcome LionDesk and HomeSpotter into the fold today,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf “These acquisitions embody our mission to simplify real estate. We’re bringing the best technology together to dramatically simplify the work that agents and brokers do every day. But this is more than just connecting the dots. From lead to close to commission, we’re helping agents and brokers get a leading edge in a competitive marketplace and elevate the real estate experience they provide to buyers and sellers today.”

LionDesk is used by over 165,000 real estate professionals in the U.S. The company’s intelligent CRM software allows agents to engage with clients by consolidating several communication channels, including video, email, text, calls and AI-enabled lead follow-up, into one system. Lone Wolf will integrate LionDesk into its Agent Cloud, Broker Cloud and MLS/Association Cloud to provide a critical CRM component.

“We’re incredibly excited to join Lone Wolf today,” said David Anderson, CEO and founder of LionDesk, at press time. “Like Lone Wolf, LionDesk is committed to creating an ecosystem of the best technology to convert leads into lifelong clients. Combined with Lone Wolf’s leading tools for CMA and transactions, our CRM will allow agents, teams, and brokers across the continent to serve their buyers and sellers with an unmatched client experience.”

HomeSpotter integrates with over 300 MLSs and reaches over 500,000 real estate agents across North America. The company offers three solutions—Connect, Boost, and Spacio—to provide agents with automated digital marketing for listings and open houses, a modern MLS front-end mobile app, and an online client collaboration platform. HomeSpotter adds digital marketing, lead generation and relationship nurturing components to Lone Wolf’s technology suite, as well as the opportunity to begin applying predictive ROI analysis by connecting to Back Office and leveraging Lone Wolf’s data science capabilities. Lone Wolf will connect both LionDesk and HomeSpotter, and also invest in HomeSpotter’s open house and showings solution, Spacio, to expand and enhance its functionality.

“This a great moment for real estate agents, brokerages, and MLSs,” said Aaron Kardell, CEO and founder of HomeSpotter. “Digital technology is more important than ever, and HomeSpotter’s mobile tools allow agents and consumers to collaborate in a way that feels natural and effortless. Together with Lone Wolf, our solutions will prove to be a game-changer for agents and MLSs everywhere, helping agents and brokerages generate more leads and increase productivity on the go to ensure they remain the central source for real estate listings.”

These acquisitions follow several recent moves from Lone Wolf. In February, Lone Wolf released Digital Title Orders in Lone Wolf Transactions in collaboration with several leading title insurance companies in the U.S. In April, Lone Wolf released the new broker edition of Cloud CMA. In early May, the company also an AI-powered recruiting solution, Recruit.

“Consumer expectations are rapidly evolving,” said Matt Keenan, CRO of Lone Wolf. “With these acquisitions and innovations, we’re helping real estate respond. Our goal is to provide the real estate world with the kind of intelligent and modern tech it needs to not only meet these new expectations but surpass them. So real estate professionals everywhere can amaze their buyers and sellers and stay at the center of the transaction in a digital era.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.

