Give-Back Bucks for Charity

NAR PULSE—Ramp up volunteering and amp up your brokerage’s impact! Simply encourage your agents to log their volunteer hours and they’ll be automatically entered to win a $1,000 grant for charity through the REALTORS® Are Good Neighbors program. No Purchase Necessary. Void Where Prohibited. Subject to Official Rules at nar.realtor/rgn.

Get Engaged in Advocacy With RTRN

It’s Advocacy Month, and Right Tools, Right Now has the resources you need to help your agents protect and defend the American dream. See the limited-time offers right now, and encourage your agents to get engaged in advocacy and help us make a difference!

REALTOR® Safety Presentation for Agents

NAR makes it easy for your brokerage to share the message of REALTOR® Safety with agents. Simply download the comprehensive REALTOR® Safety training presentations, including formats, guidelines for the presenter, and more!