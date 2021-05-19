Cinch Home Services Acquires Fixd

Cinch Home Services recently acquired certain assets of Fixd, a home repair and warranty business based out of Dallas, Texas.

“Today’s consumer wants convenience and choice, and our acquisition of Fixd allows us to expand our offering of both,” said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “With Fixd’s in-house technicians and on-demand technology, alongside our home service plans, we can provide broader choices to meet consumers’ needs. We look forward to advancing our unmatched value and exceptional service to our customers and B2B2C distribution partners as we pursue our vision of a Cinch solution in every U.S. household.”

Fixd will continue to offer repairs in a variety of service trades. Whether related to HVAC, plumbing or electrical systems, garage door, appliances or pools and spas, Fixd users can book a professional repair, track its status and pay for service in seconds via its mobile app.

“At Fixd, we strive to put the homeowner first so they get the most out of their homes,” said Ryan Fitzgerald, Fixd general manager. “Time is more valuable than ever, and we are there to ensure their repair needs are handled quickly and efficiently so they can get back to enjoying life at home. We look forward to continuing this commitment to service as part of Cinch.”

For more information, please visit www.cinchhomeservices.com.