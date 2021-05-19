Long Realty Launches Buyside Home Value Sites

Long Realty, based in Tucson, Arizona, recently launched Buyside’s Home Valuation Sites (HVS) to their 1,400-plus agent network. Integrated into Long Realty’s existing website tools, agents can now market their own Home Valuation Site, driving homeowners to check the value of their home and generating seller leads.

“Providing our agents with business building systems to engage with homeowners is critical in today’s market”, said Kevin Kaplan, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Long Realty, “Our market continues to evolve, and we want to provide every advantage to our agents to connect with potential sellers. Buyside has a track record of helping brokerages do just that.”

This partnership comes on the heels of Buyside’s second National Home Valuation Week (#NHVW)—a time for agents and brokers to help their communities understand what’s going on in their local market. In last September’s #NHVW, the event yielded almost 7,000 homeowners checking their home’s value, a potential sales volume of $2.9 billion, according to the company. Participating brokers saw 257 of those listings go active on the MLS and closed escrow by Q1 2021, equating to $90.9 million in sales volume.

“We are excited to be partnering with Long Realty as part of their continued growth. Understanding your assets is important for a homeowner, and we’re just happy we can help the agents at Long Realty tell that story to their customers”, said Buyside’s EVP of Partnerships, Ashley Terrell.

National Home Valuation Week began May 10, 2021 and continued through May 14, 2021.

For more information, please visit www.getbuyside.com.