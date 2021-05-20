NAR’s Cororaton Named a ‘Woman of Influence’

A senior economist and director of housing and commercial research at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) was recently recognized as a “Woman of Influence” by the national commercial real estate outlet GlobeSt.com. Gay (Scholastica) Cororaton was commended for her expertise in and significant contributions to America’s commercial real estate sector in the publication’s 2021 rankings.

“In one of the most difficult years America’s commercial real estate industry has ever encountered, Gay did a tremendous job ensuring NAR’s commercial members were informed, engaged and advocated for through the tremendous research output she has managed and produced,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist and the senior vice president of its research group. “In her nine years at NAR, Gay has exhibited an unwavering commitment to our members—an NAR core value—and I look forward to seeing her continue to provide exceptional service to America’s 1.4 million REALTORS® as the commercial real estate sector bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In her current role, Cororaton manages the production of NAR’s proprietary housing, commercial, and international statistics, surveys and research. Her research specifically focuses on the effect of economic, demographic and industry conditions on the current trends and outlook for America’s residential and commercial property markets.

Since 1983, the GlobeSt Real Estate Forum has recognized and highlighted the achievements of female professionals in the commercial real estate field.



