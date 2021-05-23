Rocket Companies to Participate in J.P. Morgan Virtual Conference

Rocket Companies, Inc., a Detroit-based holding company consisting of tech-driven real estate, mortgage and financial services businesses—including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes and Rocket Auto— recently announced that Vice Chairman and CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat as part of J.P. Morgan’s 2021 Technology, Media & Communications Virtual Conference. The conversation will begin today, Mon., May 24, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at ir.rocketcompanies.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website within 24 hours of the conclusion of the event and will remain on the site for one year.

