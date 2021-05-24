Adapting to the Times: Social Media Marketing for Teams

You created your real estate team to increase your income while reducing your overall workload. So, wouldn’t it be advantageous to use the most relevant social media marketing tactics that will allow you and your team to reap the lead-increasing benefits for several years afterward? You can use social media to draw potential clients to your team from all walks of life, and generations, instead of paying for leads. It’s all in how you adapt to the changing times where, today, 72% of the public uses some type of social media.

What Is Social Media Marketing?

Social media marketing is the use of social media platforms to connect with your audience where they are instead of trying to bring them to you. With some work, you can build your brand, increase sales and drive website traffic to provide recognition in the digital space. This involves publishing great content on social media profiles, listening to and engaging with followers, analyzing results and running social media advertisements to bring in business.

Benefits of Using Social Media Marketing

– More visibility in your own community. People will recognize you and your team on the street and out in public.

“Hey, you’re from Team ABC aren’t you? How’s the market?”

You will be approached instead of the other way around.

– Establish thought leadership within your industry by showcasing your knowledge of the market with current trends and data

– You can schedule around your week. There are a range of social media management tools that can help your team admin get the most out of your posts by allowing you to schedule your posts ahead of time and send them out automatically. No door knocking.

– Push out your listings to more viewers. Posts on social media will increase your reach and encourage even those who aren’t shopping in the market to select you when they change their mind.

– Create a brand that goes further than a team logo and the listings you sell. Become the go-to team that is seen as a knowledge hub for all things real estate. Good branding can elevate your team and build recognition and loyalty.

People are attracted to brands that share similar values with them.

When you showcase what you value through branding, customers wil l develop an emotional connection to you.

develop an emotional connection to you. Having an established and clear brand will make you look like an expert. If you showcase that you know what you’re talking about and come across as a professional, people will be more likely to buy from you.

How to Get Started

Start by creating a real estate specific account on several different social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat or any other platforms that you think would be beneficial to your business. There are even many agents and teams that have a blog or writing platform where they can release educational or relevant information to the public. Remember to post consistently on a schedule and to post high quality content, graphics and photographs to further increase your effectiveness.

Here is a resource you can use to “Build a Powerful Online Presence in Five Easy Steps” while simultaneously building wealth.