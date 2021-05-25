BoomTown Provides North Carolina Firm the Tools and Know-How to Optimize Their Online Presence

For Mahala Landin—managing partner/broker in charge at The Rachel Kendall Team in Raleigh, North Carolina—consistency and balance are key when it comes to creating a powerful digital presence. Another component that can’t be overlooked, according to Landin, is the team’s partnership with BoomTown—a leading sales and marketing platform for real estate professionals.

“BoomTown takes a lot of the thought out of the strategy surrounding digital media so that we can focus more on organic lead acquisition and brand recognition,” says Landin, who partnered with BoomTown back in 2014.

And while real estate continues to be a relationship business, it’s more important than ever that one’s online presence be on point. To that end, Landin is wholly focused on building the team’s brand presence online and optimizing their systems to generate/convert leads digitally.

“I believe in the power of brand and the fact that your brand needs to evolve without changing to something that isn’t recognizable to the customer,” she says.

Landin has two marketing specialists on staff: one who focuses on social media and the team’s brand kit, the other is committed to fostering digital strategies that complement what agents are doing in BoomTown.

“Nurturing leads takes more than what our sales team is doing day to day. It needs to be a holistic approach to increase conversions and ROI,” Landin says.

She adds, “Our agents have a desire to connect, and by utilizing BoomTown, they can fish from the large part of the funnel to find these connections, manage a healthy pipeline and nurture campaigns.”

Committed to keeping agents in the activities that motivate them, Landin is focused on the logistics of lead generation, systems, technology and advertising to promote more opportunities for agents to convert.

To that end, creating a seamless experience from click to close, and ensuring that leads and clients feel like VIPs from the moment they engage, is how real estate professionals win.

“We need to adapt our language and our qualification process to make sure we are providing the experience the customer expects,” says Landin. “Not only do we have a support team that works in tandem with our sales team to ensure that The Rachel Kendall Team experience is delivered from contract to close, but also, we ask for feedback at multiple points within the transaction. Most importantly, we begin building our Top 100 from the first impression.”

As for leveraging tools to customize the experience, Landin can’t say enough about BoomTown’s work behind the scenes to improve their custom forms, landing pages and the overall look of their consumer site.

“We use a lot of QR codes on mailers that link to these landing pages as well as custom forms for events that we want to get registrations from, and BoomTown has an app that we can share with our clients, in addition to numerous options for specific advertising to our listings,” says Landin.

“BoomTown is a complete customer lifecycle from acquisition to post-closing communication,” notes Landin, who enjoys having a system that allows the entire team to work out of the same place.

“As a team leader, it’s important to supply agents with tools that help them focus on the client and less on the administrative side of sales. BoomTown provides ample automation and intelligence to point agents in the right direction as to how they should work in the database,” concludes Landin.

