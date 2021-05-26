Ahead of Pride Month, NAR Partners With the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

Next month marks Pride Month and Pride Day—a dedicated time filled with rainbow flags, glitter, parades, festivals and more in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community—and to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and those involved. In support of the community, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently partnered with the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

The Alliance was founded June 2020 and currently has chapters throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The collaboration will allow the groups to identify training opportunities that cultivate LGBTQ+ leaders and mobilize members in support of mutually beneficial federal policies, among other pro-LGBTQ+ and real estate industry initiatives.

“NAR has long championed LGBTQ+ rights in the housing market, and we’re proud to continue leading today’s industry in the fight against discrimination,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler. “As the nation recognizes Pride Month this June, we’re excited to announce this partnership with The Alliance and begin our work toward initiatives that will provide tremendous benefits to American real estate and our society as a whole.”

NAR amended its Code of Ethics in 2011 and 2013 to ensure REALTORS® were upholding housing laws for members of the LGBTQ+ community. More recently, it worked with the Department of Housing and Urban Development as the agency reformed its enforcement of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, adding on protected classes to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“This partnership between NAR and The Alliance is built on a mutual desire to advance the shared interests of our members, supporting both the Alliance’s mission and NAR’s core values to lead change while advancing diversity and inclusion,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “NAR will continue to explore partnerships with organizations that share our values and our commitment to private property rights and the American Dream of homeownership.”

The Alliance advocates on behalf of the LBGTQ+ community on a variety of home-related topics. A 501(c)6 non-profit, it also provides its members with a variety of learning and business opportunities.

“Having the leading trade association in the U.S. as a part of The Alliance is a huge step for our members and the entirety of the LGBTQ+ community,” said John Thorpe, The Alliance’s national president and board chairman. “NAR has been at the forefront of removing barriers that members of our community may face in the journey to homeownership, including ensuring the REALTOR® community refrains from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.”

Thorpe also commended NAR for its “prominent” role in the push to secure fair housing protections for LBGTQ+ Americans in states where those safeguards are not already codified.

“NAR’s support has been present for several months through acts of solidarity in the face of discriminatory acts against LGBTQ+ REALTORS®, their participation in our Policy Symposium this past April and their incredible support for our National Convention this September in Vegas,” said Ryan Weyandt, The Alliance’s CEO. “Bob Goldberg, President Oppler and Past President Malta have all been incredible to work with. The Alliance thanks them, as well as President-Elect Leslie Rouda Smith, Bryan Greene, Charlie Dawson and so many others.”



