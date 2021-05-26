Can the No. 1 Agent Business Challenge Be Solved for Free?

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) reports that 93% of homebuyers and sellers claim they are happy with their agent and would use them again. Less than 13% actually do. Why? Most experts agree that, as an industry, the No. 1 business challenge facing real estate professionals is improper or inadequate customer follow-up. But is this an anecdotal explanation, or is it based in reality?

While working at one of the large portals not long ago, we had real-time data that showed that 54% of the leads generated didn’t receive a response from an agent. I don’t mean 54% received a slow response. I mean that more than half of the leads never received a response at all. In fact, of the 46% of leads that did receive a response, the average response time was more than seven hours. I’m not sure about you, but I can’t stand waiting in the grocery line for more than 10 minutes.

What’s the solution? It seems that every lead-gen company and CRM is cluttering the market with more and more “drip” campaigns to help agents close the communication gap that plagues our industry. Adding fuel to the fire is the hot market we find ourselves in today. Why pay attention to our spheres of influence and past customers when inventory is low and buyers are falling out of the sky, right? The truth is the data present a different story. I recently read an article pointing out that the typical agent receives 86% of his or her income and business from people procured in their spheres of influence, including referrals and recommendations from past clients. That is an enormous and non-debatable source of business. But how do we solve the business challenge—and better yet, how do we solve it for free?

