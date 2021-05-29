Register: How to Change the Low Inventory Narrative

What: One of the biggest challenges in today’s market is the ongoing inventory shortage that’s been driving up competition and home values. However, perception is everything. Today’s brokers should be guiding agents in their client communications to ensure both buyers and sellers are not overwhelmed by the current market environment, but rather prepared for it. In this RISMedia Webinar, sponsored by BoomTown, it’s all about focusing on a narrative that keeps consumers at ease, interested and ready to transact.

Moderator: Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Considered an “OG Boomer,” Mac Hill has been with BoomTown for nearly eight years, serving in a variety of roles. He joined the company all the way back in 2012 as a support specialist, where he helped clients with technical questions and issue resolution. After a period of time, he identified a huge opportunity for better training, and worked with another colleague to create BoomTown’s first Training Team.

Mahala Landin, managing partner and broker In charge of the Rachel Kendall Team, spent 12 years in the hospitality industry, working from entry front-end sales to ultimately managing all operations and accounting. From there, Landin had the unique opportunity to join a real estate team that had the environment that every company strives to have: a culture of transparency, integrity and professionalism that transcends into both professional and personal behaviors.

Doug Gieck with 8z Real Estate is the vice president of production. Gieck’s focus is to create systems and operations that help REALTORS® maximize efficiency and their own personal production in their business. His overall goal is to create top-producing elite agents while maintaining core values of clients first: Transparency, Be Helpful, Integrity and Respectful, Courteous Communication.

