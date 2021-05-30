Encourage Your Agents to Invest in What They Know Best

Your agents can explore the real estate investment planning process and learn strategies for success by registering for the National Association of REALTORS®’ Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness webinar—The Three Approaches to Investing—on June 9.

Redefine Your Business and Attend Virtual REALTOR® Broker Summit!

Register for the Virtual REALTOR® Broker Summit live-streamed June 29 and June 30! Learn elevated concepts to take your business to the next level. $99.95 registration includes 30 days of unlimited content access. Visit the official Broker Summit site to learn more.

Register Today for the C5 Summit!

The C5 Summit, the United States’ premier commercial real estate event, is launching this fall in the heart of the city at the center of the industry: New York, New York. Are you ready to buy, sell, develop or build? Then the C5 Summit is your deal-making destination. Join fellow commercial players September 27 – 29. Register now.