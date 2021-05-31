Realogy: More Latino Agents Ranked Than Other Companies

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) named 65 Realogy-affiliated agents among its Top 250 Latino Agents Report.

All six of Realogy’s residential brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby’s International Realty®, are represented across the report’s various rankings.

“Realogy is committed to supporting and advocating for diverse real estate professionals, who bring dynamic perspectives to the business and help drive inclusion and representation for growing markets like the expanding Hispanic homeowner community,” expressed Jason Riveiro, vice president of Global Growth Affiliates for Realogy.

“We are honored to have such an incredible showing on this list, especially as Hispanic homeownership rate continues to increase. We celebrate the amazing work of this year’s top Latino agents and thank them for their pride, passion and unwavering support of these efforts in their respective communities,” added Riveiro.

Realogy affiliated agents featured in the Top 10 include Dennis Estep, ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate in El Paso, Texas, and Johnny Rojas, Century 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Garfield, New Jersey.

Realogy’s brands are focused on driving diversity through programs such as CENTURY 21’s Empowering Latinas program, which helps Latina entrepreneurs obtain their real estate license and prepares them for success in the real estate industry through a network of support.

According to NAHREP, this year’s Top 250 Latino Agents Report includes rankings of top real estate agents and teams by major market regions, representing over $9.25 billion in combined sales volume in 2020.

The individual agents in the national Top 250 ranking represent a combined total of 18,261 units in closed transaction sides from January 2020 through December 2020 and over $4.66 billion in total aggregate volume.



For more information, please visit www.realogy.com/responsibility/diversity.