Achieving the American Dream, One Transaction at a Time

How Rocket Mortgage Keeps the Lines of Communication Open and Honest

Phi Markendorf has always been someone who goes out and grabs opportunity. In fact, she started her own custom window coverings business after it piqued her interest, before jumping into real estate in 2013.

“I’ve been self-employed pretty much my whole life, and I’ve treated real estate almost the same way I launched my home window coverings business,” says Markendorf. “I didn’t have a circle of influence because I wasn’t from the area, so I started off with a lot of drive to make things happen.”

Today, she works as a real estate agent for Bakersfield, California-based Watson Realty, covering Kern and Fresno counties.

Through her professional experience, Markendorf learned to master important aspects of the trade and looked to share her knowledge with others. That’s why she became a new agent instructor at her firm, helping educate new agents about what it takes to be successful.

One piece of advice she always shares centers around using Rocket Mortgage.

“I’ve had a relationship with Rocket Mortgage for more than a year now,” says Markendorf, who was looking for a lender who could give her buyers a more competitive edge. “With the services they have available to my clients, it was just the perfect fit.”

For instance, Rocket Mortgage has VIP service that pays for part of a buyer’s closing costs, an amazing perk for clients across the board.

“In this competitive market, buyers can’t ask sellers for closing costs, so this helps them out a lot,” says Markendorf. “In addition to that, Rocket Mortgage’s interest rates are very competitive, as are their fees.”

Another reason she chooses Rocket Mortgage above other lenders is because of how user-friendly they are.

“I’ve gotten great feedback from my clients about this, which is always wonderful to hear,” says Markendorf, who went on to explain that the client service Rocket Mortgage offers is “beyond superior.” Not only is her agent-relations representative always available to answer questions quickly via phone or email, but also, the lender’s loan officers are very responsive as well.

“My clients really like how the website is easy to use,” says Markendorf. “When they go into their client portal, they can upload their own documents and have an easy-to-read checklist of things they need to do. They are able to have control of their loan, which is important to many people today.”

Markendorf’s husband is one of the agents on her team and a big proponent of Rocket Mortgage.

“When he saw me using them and saw the great service I was getting, he began using them too,” says Markendorf. “We’ve both used a lot of different lenders through the years, and our biggest complaints were always about communication and availability. But these are things we never have to worry about with Rocket Mortgage.”

Experience has taught Markendorf that real estate waits for no one, so when you have a buyer who is ready to go, the last thing you want is a lender holding things up because they don’t answer the phone.

“It can be very frustrating when you’re selling the idea of the American Dream and it gets stalled,” says Markendorf. “With other lenders, I have gotten promises made, or they’re broken or they may not have gone through the clients’ records correctly. I haven’t had any of those problems with Rocket Mortgage.”

The above article is sponsored content. For more information, please visit RocketPro.com/RealEstate.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.