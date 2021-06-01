Century 21Â®: Hispanic Agents Rank in NAHREP’s Top 250 Report

Twenty-seven of the brand’s affiliated sales professionals made the list.

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ (NAHREP) 2021Â “Top 250 Latino Agents Report” recognizes agents from around the country whose hard work and dedication have led them to close an outstanding number of transactions in an effort to increase the rate of sustainable Hispanic homeownership.

The 27 CENTURY 21Â®Â System members represent 11% of the honorees on the Top 250 list, tying for the second highest total among all real estate companies.

“During a year unlike any other in our industry, the high-performing affiliated agents, brokers and teams recognized on this year’s NAHREP list persevered and adapted to not only achieve their business goals but exceed all expectations while delivering excellence for their home-buying and selling clients,” saidÂ Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer,Â CenturyÂ 21 Real Estate LLC.

“At theÂ CENTURYÂ 21Â® brand, we understand the importance of having a team of professionals that represents the same level of diversity as the communities they serve every day. We are proud to continue supporting Hispanic entrepreneurs and providing them with the opportunities and resources they need to drive growth in their business as they continue to elevate the real estate experience for all,” added Miedler.

The 27 CENTURY 21Â® System notable honoreesÂ include:

– No. 10 Top Agent by sales:Â Johnny Rojas,Â CENTURYÂ 21Â® JR Gold Team Realty,Â Garfield, New Jersey

– Two of the top five affiliated agents by volume:

– No. 2: Marty Rodriguez,Â CENTURYÂ 21Â® Marty Rodriguez,Â Glendora, California

– No. 3:Â Johnny Rojas,Â CENTURYÂ 21Â® JR Gold Team Realty,Â Garfield, New Jersey

– No. 11 Top Team by salesÂ andÂ No. 12 Top Team by volume:Â Michelle FerminÂ ofÂ CENTURYÂ 21Â® North East, The Fermin Group,Â Andover, Massachusetts

– Four of the Top 20 Rookies (less than two years in the industry):

– No. 3Â –Â Cynthia Acosta,Â CENTURYÂ 21Â® Affiliated,Â Elkhart, Indiana

– No. 4 –Â Jonathan Lopez,Â CENTURYÂ 21Â® Affiliated,Â Lincolnwood, Illinois

– No. 8 –Â Yelena Bermudez,Â CENTURYÂ 21Â® Bono Realty,Â Lake Charles, Louisiana

– No. 17Â Jesica Martinez,Â CENTURYÂ 21Â® Rosa Leon,Â Tampa, Florida

You can view the full 2021 NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents list atÂ nahrep.org/top250/2021-top250-agent-report/.

