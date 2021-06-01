Finding â€˜The Right Stuffâ€™ in a Brokerage

In real estate, going from owning a brokerage to selling the business you have poured your heart into is a scary proposition. But we at PalmerHouse Properties knew that it was time to make a change by establishing a partnership.

We wanted to ensure that we kept to our foundation and history while looking ahead and match with a company that holds the same outlook. It was also important that a company could ensure a successful and stable future filled with support and incremental growth, with the financial security to make things work. So, we needed to see what we valued most.

We recently joined the HomeSmart family, choosing to be part of one of the fastest-growing, technology-focused brokerages in the country. HomeSmart mirrors where we are as a fast-rising company: building something from the ground up instead of just hunting for acquisitions.

Here are a few things we looked for when trying to find the right company:

1. Let’s Talk Tech: Real estate is changing, and technology is becoming more and more important to the agent, broker and consumer. With HomeSmart, we saw a company that doesn’t look at technology as an accessory, but something to build your business on.

Whether it’s document review, automated notifications or transaction management, with the technology provided by HomeSmart, our agents can lean more heavily on tech in an industry that is only becoming more dependent on it.

2. A Business Model for the Future: When it comes to business models, we wanted a buyer that was positioned to succeed in 2021 and beyond.

We knew we were teaming up with an operation that understood what it meant to build something from scratch, starting small. This forward-thinking business model elevates everyone involved and provides the groundwork for a stable future. Staying present while looking ahead and forecasting for change, innovation and challenges is what we took to heart.

3. Counting on Culture: Through constant innovation and a focus on pushing everyone forward to more success, the industry is set for more change and better experiences through a modern approach.

In considering this, we saw a chance for agents and brokers to be entrepreneurs while also working from the foundation of a small business mentality. With a 100%-commission model, accessible training resources and dependable support, we operate our daily business with the confidence of a person-to-person-based business model.

When looking for a potential buyer, map out what a partnership will look like in two years, 10 years and beyond. This will help to ensure that you are positioning yourself for growth with the support of a company that sees real estate the way you do.