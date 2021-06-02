An Ideal Time for New-Agent Recruiting

Take Advantage of a Positive Environment to Attract New Agents Into Real Estate

If you could perfectly design a situation that would make new agent recruiting easier for you, what would it look like? Would it include:

Record-setting sales in the previous year, to present a positive opportunity for new recruits?

An economy rife with displaced workers, serving to increase the pool of potential agents?

A society reopening after a once-in-a-century crisis, making recruiting events more possible after a period of absence?

Well, all of these factors are occurring right now. So, as your current retention efforts likely sit in a lull (but not totally gone!) because your agents are in their busiest time of the year, now is an ideal time to turn your focus to new agent recruiting and ensure your company’s future growth.

Consider these five actions to maximize your efforts:

Host a career seminar. Much of your target audience has not been to an event like this in quite a while. Your event will stand out now and will have a high likelihood of attendance. Be considerate of those that still prefer to keep socially distanced but make this event both exciting and personally engaging to achieve the best results.

Promote a career in real estate on social media: You can use social media to promote your new agent seminars, and you can also use it to gather information for people considering a career as an agent. Develop a promotional sheet that highlights the benefits of real estate and your company, and then offer it through a landing page link where you can capture the prospective agent’s name, email address and phone. You will send them the promo sheet automatically, but you will also follow-up to start the discussion about joining your office.

GeoFarm in underrepresented areas. Check your agent roster and sales history to determine cities or neighborhoods where you should be gaining more sales, then target those with postcards, social media ads, etc.

Make calls. Time blocking a couple hours each week to reach out to past recruits and your own sphere to promote a career in real estate. Whether for the person you are calling or for someone else in their family, these personal calls are a powerful method of connecting with recruits and encouraging them to consider joining your team.

Engage your current agents. Depending on your model, your agents may already have an incentive to recruit new agents; regardless, growing your company and increasing market share and success are mutually beneficial for both the company and your agents. Ask your agents who they know that may be interested in becoming an agent, then follow up with a one-on-one meeting as soon as possible.

Do these activities and others now to take advantage of a great environment for recruiting new agents. This is a uniquely attractive time to do so, so don’t miss out on this opportunity!

For a sample recruiting calendar to assist your planning in attracting new agents, click here.



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker and executive, Johnson now shares her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.