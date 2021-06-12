Register: How Going Back to Basics Will Get You More Listings

What: It can be easy to fixate on the online space, particularly in today’s environment. Zoom is one of the most prominent ways to communicate right now, and everyone is used to talking to a screen. However, and this is especially important in real estate, we must not forget that building relationships is key, and sometimes generating business means simply being human. In this RISMedia webinar, sponsored by Curbio, we’ll explore how going back to basics is essential, even in a predominantly digital world.

When: Wed., June 16, 2021 – 3 p.m. ET

Moderator: Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She’s also an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker.

Olivia Mariani is the director of Marketing at Curbio. To learn more about Curbio’s pre-listing home improvement solution and how it can help you grow and optimize your business, visit curbio.com.

Megan Owens is the REALTOR® and face behind Owens Real Estate Group and Megan Owens Real Estate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate. Since 2010, Owens has strived to be an entrepreneur in the industry, working diligently to strengthen the bond between her and her clients.

Kyle Carnegie is a REALTOR® and the principal of Realty ONE Group Capital. He focuses on building relationships with his clients, and his passion is bringing buyers and sellers together to facilitate seamless transactions. Carnegie’s operational standards are high, but they drive the team to consistently exceed their customers’ expectations.

Julie Brittain is an Atlanta native and a veteran of real estate with over 23 years of experience. Brittain’s knowledge of the Atlanta area and its suburbs is unparalleled. Brittain was a recipient of the 2020 Crystal Phoenix Award from the Atlanta REALTORS® Association, acknowledging her 20 years as a multi-million-dollar top producer.

Each month, RISMedia's webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry's most profitable professionals.