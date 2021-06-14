TRIBUS Partners With Evocalize on Digital Marketing Front

TRIBUS, an independent website and technology provider for medium- to large-scale residential real estate brokerages, recently announced a partnership with Evocalize, a collaborative marketing platform (CMP). With access to the CMP, TRIBUS users will now be able to execute custom ad programs directly within the TRIBUS platform, as well as automate programs to drive traffic and generate more leads for agents and brokers.

“Our embedded platform was a perfect solution to fulfill TRIBUS’s vision of enabling thousands of agents and brokers with simple, but powerful, digital marketing tools. Our partnership will give TRIBUS users the ability to launch sophisticated digital marketing programs on Google, Facebook and Instagram with the click of a button and produce results 400% higher than programs they previously ran on their own,” said Matthew Marx, CEO of Evocalize.

With TRIBUS Engage, users can organize contacts, manage their listings, create and edit valuable marketing assets, and activate these on high performing multi-channel digital marketing programs.

“Creating and managing high performing digital marketing programs is one of the most valuable tools available to real estate agents who are trying to plant a stake in today’s wildly competitive real estate market,” said Eric Stegemann, CEO of TRIBUS. “When we originally approached Evocalize we already had an idea as to the value and power of digital marketing in the hands of agents, but as we began building an integration with the TRIBUS platform, we were blown away by the possibilities not currently available in other real estate ad platforms.”

TRIBUS Engage initially launched and tested with Slifer Smith & Frampton, a Colorado-based real estate company.

“TRIBUS Engage allows us to automate targeted digital marketing programs. When we’re able to automate this—serve a lead-generating listing advertisement to a custom audience across multiple channels—we’re able to continue to focus on what matters, which is serving our buyers and sellers,” said Kam Bozich, senior digital marketing manager of Slifer Smith & Frampton.

TRIBUS Engage will be available to all its clients as of July 1, 2021.

For more information, please visit www.tribus.com.