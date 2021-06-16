Coach Your Agents to Drive More Listings

Teach, Coach, Train, Educate and Motivate Your Agents to Help Them List More Homes



We all know that listings are the name of the game in real estate sales. And never before has it been more important for agents to be on the listing side of the transaction. Focusing your agents’ efforts on generating listings is the key to helping them achieve unbelievable success and immediate results. It is even more important in today’s market to help your agents get listings every single week.

Keeping with that, consider these proven coaching strategies to help drive your agent’s success and increase listings.

Focus agents on the benefits of being a listing agent. Take the time to explain the benefits of being a listing agent and how many more opportunities come about from having their name on a sign. Show them how to master conversations with sellers so they become a top listing agent in your market. The signage, the direct mail, the online presence and leads that come in on your listings, the open house leads, and the future client neighbors all become opportunities for a listing agent who…let’s face it…really gets the majority of the credit for the sale.

Teach them how to create and track weekly listing appointments. Teach your agents to have a relentless focus on setting a certain number of listing appointments every week. This is absolutely critical. Without face-to-face appointments, there will be no listings.

Teach them the sources of listing leads. Show them all the listing lead sources that exist from their sphere of influence, expireds (yes, they exist in this market—one of our clients, Kyle Carnegie, just found an expired listing for his buyer and closed it at $1.5 million), FSBOs, past clients, online leads, offline leads, post cards to neighborhoods, open houses and so much more! Show them how to be successful. They need your direction and guidance, so take nothing for granted and coach them to success.

Educate, coach and train their sales skills. Hold Zoom or in-office sales skills training and role-playing sessions to help your agents sharpen their scripts and strategies so they can be more successful in front of clients or on the phone. Role-playing helps them learn what to say and how to say it so they are practicing, and you will be increasing their skills and their confidence so they can compete at a higher level and win!

Stop getting ready to get ready. I often hear agents tell me they are going to finish making their listing and marketing presentation before they make any calls. I would rather have an agent secure three listing appointments and not know what they are going to say than have a listing presentation and have no one to present it to. Teach your agents to start before they are ready; jump into action and focus on getting appointments. The results will manage themselves and they will have appointments, listings, sales and, ultimately, the income they desire to make.

Even in a competitive market, most agents’ biggest competitors are themselves. Help them gain the motivation, confidence, skills and accountability to be an active listing agent, and their real estate careers will become a huge success!

Agents can also gain weekly and monthly motivation and coaching through my exclusive Live + Online Coaching program—PlayBookTM. For a free 30-day trial, click here now!