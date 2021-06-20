Grow Your Business On Demand With CRD’s New Online Learning Platform

Without a doubt, training is essential for real estate agents’ success. But your agents’ needs and preferences can vary dramatically. Sometimes, the best path is to pursue deep knowledge with a specialized designation. Other times, it is more critical to pick up quick tips on timely real estate topics.

When time is of the essence, a focused microcourse can be the perfect solution. The National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) is already a one-stop shop for online learning, and we are expanding. I am proud to introduce our brand-new education platform: learning.realtor.

You will find nearly 100 vital topics on the platform, and 10-minute micro courses developed by top real estate instructors. Later this year, the new site will also be the home for all of NAR’s designation and certification courses, as well as many other NAR courses.

Quickly point your agents to short courses on specific topics like budgeting, starting a team, social media strategies and building wealth. New topics are continuously added, which means that the platform always stays fresh and offers the most desired, indispensable content.

Pricing and Discounts

In addition to offering a time-saving option, the new micro courses are priced attractively ($9/member, $18/non-member per course), with discounted subscription options coming in the future.

Brokers can request a special bulk deal to provide discount codes (for free or discounted access) to multiple agents in their office. It is an excellent way to provide individualized and affordable training support and say, “I care about your success.” For details, inquire at crd2@nar.realtor.

I also encourage you to share your ideas for new microcourse topics by sending an email to the address above. We are always open to your suggestions.

Supporting Your Success

I hope you will take advantage of this exciting new training tool designed to help you grow your business when business happens. Get started at rebac.net.

Marc D. Gould is senior vice president of Member Development and oversees the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC), the largest association of professionals focused on representing buyers. REBAC awards the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation. Learn more at rebac.net.

