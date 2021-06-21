How to Create a Brand and Generate Demand for Your Services

If you have never been the best at prospecting with cold calls or door knocking, or just feel like you have to chase your business down, there may be a better way to attract leads. Creating demand vs. chasing business is a big differentiator for successful agents. If you, as a real estate agent, don’t put time into marketing to create a brand, you’re missing out on countless opportunities.

When there is a high demand for a service or good, it means that people are asking for it to be given to them. If you can simply show prospective buyers and sellers that you are ready to assist, you can create a demand for your services. Eliminate the need to chase them down by branding yourself as the agent to work with. When you create a brand for yourself, you are expressing clear, thoughtful desires and intentions. Don’t know what that is? Set yourself up for victory with the WSS Business Plan Workbook.

Once you find out your messaging, you can accomplish a large part of your branding with social media. It is highly recommended that you and your team’s agents have a great social media presence. Create a higher net worth specifically when you use branding to your advantage. Social media helps showcase your uniqueness or your team’s services with the flair of your own personality. Plus, the visual aspect of pictures and videos help your clients connect with you, and social media also allows your followers to interact with you through comments, messages and stories.

By helping each team member build their personal brand and marketing strategies, you can showcase each agent in a different light, drawing potential clients from all walks of life. Schedule time in My Perfect Week to help them decide how they want to brand themselves—the more specific the better (i.e., outdoorsy real estate agent).

Additionally, you can boost your brand awareness by having the agents on your team support the overall team brand by using your logo, tagging the team in posts or doing collaborations.

Some teams worry about their agents having such strong brands that it overshadows the brand of the team. However, smart leaders know that an agent’s success is the team’s success, so it benefits everyone to help your team members with their personal brands. By creating a massive branding effort so the public can become familiar with you, your team and your impressive services, you will stay top-of-mind for their real estate needs.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccess.com, or go to workmansuccess.com to learn more.