Newsmakers Spotlight: David Marine on Keeping Up With Marketing Trends

As the chief marketing officer for Coldwell Banker Real Estate, David Marine has led several of the brand’s marketing efforts, including Coldwell’s first rebrand in nearly 50 years and its first real estate video-centric YouTube channel.

Here, Marine offers insights into what it means to be an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker—individuals recognized for their positive contributions to the real estate industry—and how keeping a finger on the pulse of marketing trends in real estate has yielded success for Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

What does it mean to be named a 2020 RISMedia Newsmaker in the Trendsetter category?



David Marine: It’s something special because that is something that I wanted to do for Coldwell Banker as a brand and as a marketer. I tried to push the brand and push the envelope by finding new ways to accomplish our goals.

It means a lot.

How have you managed to approach your marketing strategies in new and innovative ways?



DM: I take pride in looking outside of our industry for inspiration. I look at what other brands outside of real estate are doing and what trends shape how people are interacting with brands. Then, I look at how that can apply to a real estate brand.

Often, real estate gets the wrap of being a little bit behind the curve when it comes to tech advancements, so I think that has allowed myself and Coldwell Banker to continue to stay ahead of things as a brand.

What trends are you noticing in real estate marketing today, and where do you think that is heading?



DM: A lot of the trends from the past 19 years that I’ve been in this industry are finally coming to fruition and getting to critical mass. When I joined Coldwell in 2002, there was a discussion about how we’d move transactions entirely online and make this paperless experience in a truly virtual environment.

All it took was a global pandemic, and, in 90 days, every real estate agent in the industry was able to move their transactions entirely online. With that change, suddenly, that is the norm now, and there is no longer an excuse to go back to what it was before, so things like video and virtual tours and Matterport experiences are now becoming the norm.

How should real estate professionals be leveraging those trends in their marketing strategies to yield better results?



DM: It comes down to how you separate yourself now that everyone has caught up to the technological aspects. What is it that truly separates you as an agent, company or brand that you can use and lean on to show why people should list their home with you or buy with you?

It’s about keying in on those differentiators and showcasing the value and difference you bring to the table. That will be the key moving forward for a marketer at any level, both now and well into the future.

What are you most looking forward to as the world returns to normal?



DM: I am looking forward to going to a Mets game. I’m a massive New York Mets fan, and I can’t wait. I know my boys have been asking when we can go to a game.

We also have our Generation Blue event in New York in October, and I am looking forward to that because that is the first gathering as a brand in more than a year.