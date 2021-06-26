Real Estate Podcast Shares Insider Secrets to Success

If you haven’t tuned into our RealEdge real estate podcast yet, head over to rismedia.com/podcasts/ to hear from the industry’s best and brightest on all things real estate. From productivity and business building strategies to leadership skills and competitive advantages, you’ll garner insights that will set your business up for success.

The latest episode, “What I Choose to Do and Be Is Me, and What I Choose to Do Is This – Competing With iBuyers and Changing Technology,” dives into the technology evolution in real estate. Tune in here.

Here’s just a few of the guest speakers we’ve had on RISMedia’s RealEdge podcast:

– Lennox Scott, CEO, John L. Scott Real Estate

– Pam Liebman, CEO, Corcoran Group

– Dan Forsman, President & CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

– Marki Lemons-Ryhal, Social Media Strategist

– And many more!

Topics range from social media to business adaptability to leading with conviction and more!

Interested in participating in our podcast series or want to hear about a particular topic? Email maria@rismedia.com for more information.

