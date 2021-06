REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation

NAR PULSE—Brokers, this week the REALTORS® Relief Foundation announced its 20th Anniversary Campaign: Hope Rising. Since 2001, the REALTOR® community and the REALTORS® Relief Foundation have supported people in need by raising and disbursing more than $33 million to help over 17,000 families impacted by major disasters. Learn more at nar.realtor/RRF and share with your agents.

Residential Real Estate Forecast Summit: Global Update

The second of the National Association of REALTORS® quarterly series will focus on the global residential market, with international experts from China, Canada and Australia. In addition, Dr. Lawrence Yun will discuss the latest release of the 2021 Profile of International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate. The free webinar is July 26 at 2 p.m. EDT.Â

Your Agents Could Win a Grant for CharityÂ

Maximize the impact of your agents’ volunteer time! Encourage them to log their good deeds for a chance to win $1,000 for charity through the REALTORS® Are Good Neighbors program. Learn more. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Subject to official rules at www.nar.realtor/rgn.