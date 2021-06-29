NAR PULSEâ€”Brokers, this week the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation announced its 20th Anniversary Campaign: Hope Rising. Since 2001, the REALTORÂ® community and the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation have supported people in need by raising and disbursing more than $33 million to help over 17,000 families impacted by major disasters. Learn more atÂ nar.realtor/RRFÂ and share with your agents.

Residential Real Estate Forecast Summit: Global Update

The second of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® quarterly series will focus on the global residential market, with international experts from China, Canada and Australia. In addition, Dr. Lawrence Yun will discuss the latest release of the 2021 Profile of International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate.Â The free webinar is July 26 at 2 p.m. EDT.Â

Your Agents Could Win a Grant for CharityÂ

Maximize the impact of your agents’ volunteer time! Encourage them to log their good deeds for a chance to win $1,000 for charity through the REALTORSÂ® Are Good Neighbors program.Â Learn more. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Subject to official rulesÂ atÂ www.nar.realtor/rgn.