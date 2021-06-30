Using Year-to-Date Production Data for Targeted Real Estate Recruiting

Knowing Whether Your Targets Are Up or Down Will Enhance Your Real Estate Recruiting Efforts

With six months of production in the books, agents everywhere now have a pretty good feel for how this year is going and what they hope the rest of the year will look like. As that relates to your company’s recruiting plan, you can use this information strategically in timely communications that target existing agents.

Here are four important reasons why knowing year-to-date production data for targets—and using it in your conversations with them now—will positively impact your recruiting results.

Content Square 1.

Top Producers Appreciate Recognition

Acknowledging excellence in real estate sales is one of the easiest recruiting calls you can make. Contact everyone on your recruiting list that is having a good year and let them know two things: first, that you are happy for them and, second, something about joining your company that would further help them in their business. Recognizing them and offering solutions for increased success may either entice them to join your company now, or at least help keep you in a strong “second place” position for a day when they may be more open to a move.

Many Agents Need a New Strategy

Experienced agents that are having a difficult year may now be especially open to a new path and a new company. They also likely have less listings to leave behind if the timing is right for making a move. Reach out to targeted agents that are a little bit off their usual pace and offer a solution to reinvigorate their business while growing yours as well.

Some Agents Feel Taken for Granted

Regardless of specific production level, either year-to-date or in general, some managers and companies simply do not give as much attention to their agents as they should. Imagine how impactful it would be if quarter after quarter, year after year, you communicated with recruiting targets about their business as much…or more…than their current broker. If an agent feels you are consistently more in touch with their business than their current broker, that just may be the difference in inspiring them to make a move and join your team.

Content Square 2.

You Never Know

Recruiting existing agents works a lot like prospecting for potential listers and sellers; you must consistently keep in touch so that you are speaking with someone when action is ready to be taken. Don’t assume that just because it’s the “busy season” that someone isn’t ready to make a move now, either based on their recent production or because of other circumstances. Make your calls and use each agent’s production to start a new conversation. If the timing is right for them to change companies, you will be the person they speak with.

Recruiting existing agents works best when done consistently and with a purpose. Tailoring current recruiting efforts to each targeted agent’s year-to-date production is a simple and effective way to acknowledge success, offer solutions and build relationships that can translate into a mutually beneficial real estate relationship.

Commit to contacting your recruiting list now—and on an ongoing basis—with the above approach, and you will increase your roster and bottom line as a result.

Content Square 3.