Massive Americana Holdings Acquisition: HomeServices’ Reach Continues Expanding

Americana Holdings, one of the largest independently owned and operated Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) franchisees, joins the HomeServices’ family of wholly-owned companies, marking the first major acquisition for the brand since the pandemic.

The company operates across three states as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. This acquisition brings nearly 3,000 sales associates in 32 offices in communities throughout Arizona, Southern Nevada and Orange County into the fold.

Americana’s acquisition also includes the following interests: Legendary Title Agency in Arizona, Legendary Escrow Services in California and Equity Title in Nevada.

CEO Mark Stark, who has almost 40 years of real estate experience, will continue to lead BHHS Arizona, California and Nevada Properties’ day-to-day operations and strategic planning and growth initiatives, together with president and CEO Gordon Miles.

“HomeServices is an outstanding organization,” said Stark in a statement. “When you combine the incredible strength of our people and the history of our success with Gino’s unsurpassed leadership and the spirit of innovation and the financial strength of HomeServices, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”

“Mark and Gordon, together with their team of extraordinary sales managers and agents, have built an exceptional organization and demonstrate a level of expertise and leadership that is second-to-none in the real estate business today,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America and chair of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a statement.

In 2018, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties entered the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame after being named as one of the country’s fastest-growing private companies for five years.

BHHS Arizona, California and Nevada Properties ranked No. 17 in sales volume and No. 33 in transaction sides according to RISMedia’s 2021 Power Broker report. In 2020, the company closed more than 14,000 units and more than $7 billion in volume.

The acquisition extends HomeServices’ national footprint to Nevada and further expands its presence in both Arizona and California. The following HomeServices brokerages serve these areas: Tucson-based Long Realty, San Diego-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Fresno-based Guarantee Real Estate and Silicon Valley-based Intero Real Estate.

With this transaction, HomeServices has nearly 46,250 real estate professionals operating in more than 900 offices across 32 states. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

“We are committed to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona, California and Nevada Properties’ continued growth and success,” added Blefari. “We look forward to working with Mark and his team and are very proud to welcome them to the HomeServices family.”