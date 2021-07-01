Shiny Objects: The Real Gold Is in Relationships

There’s clearly been a reliance on technology these last few years, as brokerages and real estate companies look to streamline efforts and survive in a rapidly changing environment. Technology, however, should not be used as a crutch; rather, it should support agents and staff to focus on the true underlying priority: relationships.

Here, RISMedia interviews Jack Markham, senior vice president of Strategic Growth at Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, who shares how technology has impacted the industry and how it can be embraced to support an exceptional customer experience.

RISMedia: Over the course of a distinguished career in sales, you’ve been called many things. Inspiring. Motivating. Innovative. Growth-focused. How do you define yourself?

Jack Markham: Being customer-obsessed is probably the best way to describe my overall approach. In fact, it has informed every successful strategic initiative I have put forth, especially during my time with Constellation Real Estate Group and Equator, both software solutions providers for the real estate industry. I’m incredibly passionate about giving real estate professionals the tools they need to elevate their business. My new role with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® allows me to work with potential franchisees on a holistic growth solution on both the organic sales front as well as through M&As.

RISMedia: Tools and technology can be game changers in the real estate industry. Your track record of sales success in your previous roles leading national sales teams is a clear indication that this is a priority for growth-minded professionals.

JM: One-hundred percent true because technology is a way to facilitate and streamline processes that free up time for face-to-face interactions. But I will challenge that by saying you can have all the shiny objects and still not succeed if you don’t create strong relationships with clients. This is also true for brokers, who must prioritize relationships with their agents to secure long-term success. That was exactly what I had in mind when I created Market Leader’s Million Dollar Pipeline Program, a coaching program developed to help agents focus on building a solid foundation for growth.

RISMedia: What’s your advice to brokers when battling the common problem of tech adoption among agents? How can they get agents to take advantage of the tools at their disposal?

JM: As the CEO of their own company, agents have to constantly evaluate ROI for their precious time. We all agree we shouldn’t have to convince an agent to use a tool that will enhance their business, but at the end of the day, selling something is all about appealing to self-interest. Brokers have to clearly articulate “what’s in it for you,” relying on indisputable data to prove the value of the tool, especially to the agent’s bottom line.

But hard facts must be complemented by an emotional component that keys into the agent’s mindset. We can all relate to how we relied on technology to navigate the pandemic, how it kept us all connected and how it facilitated business continuity during an historic time. Frankly, having successfully emerged from COVID thanks to technology is something brokers can leverage for years to come to promote tech adoption among agents.

RISMedia: How can real estate professionals use technology to help them navigate the challenging dynamics of today’s market, such as winning listings or when working with buyers?



JM: At its core, technology is a way to solve problems. If we approach technology in this way, then being well-versed in the various solutions that can solve clients’ problems is a great start. Of course, there are certain table stakes when it comes to real estate technology, like a CRM or a CMA tool. The rubber meets the road when real estate professionals understand the unique needs of each client and deliver solutions to solve those problems.

We have seen a tremendous influx of real estate-related solutions come onto the market in the last few years—from iBuyers, to home improvement programs to creative bridge loans—and each eases a specific headache. Successful agents, those who are constantly on the lookout for emerging technologies, can piece together personalized technology solutions to solve problems on a holistic level.

RISMedia: What’s on the horizon for the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® sales team?



JM: Just as I’m invested in the success of my clients, I am all in when it comes to igniting my team and helping them exceed their goals. With Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate®, we have an unbelievably powerful lifestyle brand, distinct in this industry in that it is relevant 365 days a year. So, we’re looking for growth-minded brokers who feel strongly that we sell a lifestyle, not just a home and that they will be better off with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate® than without us.

RISMedia: Brokerages have so many different choices if they want to affiliate with a national brand. What do you see are advantages to the full-service model that Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate affords?

JM: I worked for many years selling individual technology solutions to brokers and agents who had to spend time vetting various offerings, then invest more time learning how to use and maintain the product. Entrepreneurs by nature are hands-on, so this wasn’t always an objection, but understanding how a full-service model can free up a broker’s time to focus on more strategic goals is often an eye-opener for owners considering ways to move the needle for their business.