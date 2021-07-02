New Hires, Exec Appointments Support RISMedia Growth

In preparation for its imminent company expansion, including the approaching launch of the new rismedia.com website, RISMedia has announced a series of executive appointments and strategic new hires. The expansion strategy is designed to further strengthen RISMedia’s editorial, creative, technology and customer service teams.

“I am excited to recognize several outstanding members of our team as they take on expanded leadership roles,” said RISMedia Founder, President and CEO John Featherston. “I would also like to welcome several talented new individuals to the RISMedia fold.”

“This is all about building a stronger infrastructure and increasing resources to support the key initiatives we embarked on last year that are fueling RISMedia’s continued growth,” Featherston added. “The skilled professionals we have added to our talented and dedicated team, along with those we plan to add later this year, will help us better serve the entire real estate industry.”

Executive Promotions Create Stronger Infrastructure

Ahead of the summer launch of the revamped rismedia.com website, RISMedia veteran Beth McGuire has been promoted to Vice President, Online Editorial where she will expand her oversight of the company’s online content and digital news distribution. With the company for more than 21 years, McGuire was previously Managing Editor of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, before serving as Online Managing Editor.

To lead RISMedia’s expanding design department, Kelli McKenna has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Creative Services & Marketing. During McKenna’s more than 18 years with the company, she has guided the creative direction of RISMedia’s print and digital products, live and virtual events, and marketing campaigns. McKenna has also been an integral part of the roll-out of RISMedia’s recent brand refresh.

RISMedia has also enhanced its client support department by promoting Brett Johnson to Vice President, Client Experience. Johnson will lead the company’s Client Services & Events team, overseeing the client experience across all RISMedia products, services and events. With RISMedia for nearly 10 years, Johnson was previously a senior salesperson and customer service representative for the company’s media and digital offerings, including ACESocial.

New Hires Play Strategic Role in Growth and Expansion

In additional company news, RISMedia welcomes new team members in several key roles:

Caysey Welton joins the editorial team as RISMedia’s Content Director. Welton will head up the launch of several new RISMedia content initiatives, and lend his expertise to existing programs, such as RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers and the company’s renowned educational and networking events. A seasoned content strategist and media industry expert, Welton has nearly a decade of experience with B2B media publishing during his time at Access Intelligence’s FOLIO brand.

Jordan Grice also joins the editorial team as Associate Online Editor, covering breaking news, industry trends, market reports and investigative stories. Previously a business journalist with Hearst Connecticut Media Group, Grice is a communication specialist with more than five years of experience in content development across print, digital, broadcast and radio mediums. His professional experience includes communication roles in the non-profit and political sectors.

Philip Lodato has joined the company as RISMedia’s Marketing Director where he will play a key role in corporate campaign development and digital strategy. Lodato will also work closely with RISMedia clients to maximize their reach and engagement. He brings over 10 years of expertise in developing sales and marketing strategies to achieve optimal client growth. Lodato was formerly chief marketing officer for iconic Connecticut-based home design retailer United House Wrecking.

Kal Salim has joined the RISMedia technology department as Senior Software Engineer. Salim will lead the implementation of a new development framework for RISmedia’s web applications. He brings over 20 years of web development experience to the company, most recently as a Senior Software Engineer at Datto Inc’s Research Lab where designed and implemented software for a highly successful line of cloud backup devices.

Company Ramps Up for Future

The imminent launch of the new rismedia.com is just the beginning of a more robust information and media offering from RISMedia, says Featherston.

“In the weeks and months ahead, we look forward to announcing further innovations and enhancements to RISMedia, all designed to better serve our readers and our partners,” he said. “In our more than 40 years of service to the real estate industry and its professionals, we have never been more excited about our future.”

For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.