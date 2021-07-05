Real Estate Teams: Tracking Makes Your World Go ‘Round

Are you making a healthy income but working well over 40 hours a week to make it happen? “This wasn’t how it was supposed to be,” you say as you spend most of your nights on the computer, away from your family. Maybe you have help at the office, but it still doesn’t seem like enough. You might be getting close to your breaking point.

You may already be doing the right things, but without tracking and systems behind you, you’re missing out on potential income you could be making without putting in hardly any extra work.

One of the reasons that real estate team members may be overworked is because they are spending too much of their valuable time doing unnecessary actions that don’t bring in income.

Tracking is one of the most important things that you can do for your team. After all, how do you have clarity in your business without tracking what is going on? Tracking provides insight to all the different places that you can improve or reassess to make your team efforts more effective. To understand where your time and money should be spent. you must understand what is going on in regard to your money-making activities.

Here are the three different business activities that should be tracked:

– Daily Habits: Phone calls made, appointments set, showings completed, emails sent, etc. When you aren’t tracking what activities you are completing, you might have some days where you are swamped and then others that are empty. When you incorporate something like the Daily Success Habits Tracker into your routine, you gain clarity and focus on the activities that matter the most.



– Lead Tracking: The relationships we have generate more business and more income than anything else we do. That’s why we spend time, resources and money buying things like contact management systems. Specifically track where your leads come from so you can spend your limited time in the areas that produce the most valuable leads.



– Key Business Numbers: Measure success in your business by keeping track of basic info like number of closings, sales volume, pending listings, etc. Month-by-month or year-by-year, you can see trends in your closings so you know when you are growing and when you are falling behind in production.

It’s easy to say you need to improve your operations, but without tracking systems, you won’t know where to start or how much to change. Our AMP scorecard will help your team clearly evaluate your systems and give you a solid understanding of the gaps in your business operations and help you move toward improvement.

Here at Workman Success, we provide valuable resources and support your business in growing to the next level by focusing on systems that have proven to be successful for many high-producing agents. When you work with a coach from Workman Success Systems, the relationships and networking with other agents like you throughout the nation are invaluable.

Verl Workman founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and real estate coaching company that specializes in building successful agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, visit

www.WorkmanSuccess.com.

